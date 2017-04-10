WEATHER BLOG: Warm Weather All Week Long

April 10, 2017 7:17 AM
Filed Under: Marty Bass, Weather Blog

Hi Everyone!

What a GREAT start to this day, and week! Sunny and 82° this afternoon. The mid 80’s with sun tomorrow, and then here comes a cold front!! GLOOM DESPAIR AND AGONY!!!!  Not. Ya see at this time of the year cold fronts just knock us back to seasonal from warm, or very warm. . And seasonal isn’t all that bad. The normal daytime high is now 63°  But we will be 5 to 10°  above that as we move through the week, and into the weekend.

And that is really as tough as this week’s weather will be. Sum it up  in just one word. Spring!!!

Have a great, and safe day!

MB!

