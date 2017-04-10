Woman Collapses In Baltimore Police Custody, In Critical Condition

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 52-year-old woman is in critical condition after collapsing while in Baltimore Police custody, Police Commissioner Kevin Davis said in a press conference Monday afternoon.
Davis says the incident was captured on body worn camera, but said there was no excess use of physical force.
He says her condition may be as a result of a pre-existing medical issue.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
