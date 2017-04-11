70-Year-Old Woman, Boyfriend Convicted In Husband’s Death

The two were convicted of beating 73-year-old Cecil Brown at his Takoma Park home in August 2014.
McCarthy says texts between Pannell-Brown and Zadeh and some 30 hotel receipts helped prosecutors build a case against the two.
Pannell-Brown and Zadeh each face a maximum of 30 years in prison at sentencing on July 25.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)