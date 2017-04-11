70-Year-Old Woman, Boyfriend Convicted In Husband’s Death

WJZ BREAKING: One Man Killed In Annapolis House Fire

April 11, 2017 4:39 AM
Filed Under: Montgomery County Police
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — A 70-year-old woman and her 50-year-old boyfriend were convicted of killing the woman’s husband at their home.Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy tells local media outlets that Larlane Pannell-Brown and Hussain Ali Zadeh were both convicted of second-degree murder on Monday.

The two were convicted of beating 73-year-old Cecil Brown at his Takoma Park home in August 2014.

McCarthy says texts between Pannell-Brown and Zadeh and some 30 hotel receipts helped prosecutors build a case against the two.

Pannell-Brown and Zadeh each face a maximum of 30 years in prison at sentencing on July 25.

