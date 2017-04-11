Best Fish Sandwiches In Baltimore

By Joel Furches Everyone knows Maryland for its steamed crabs and crab cakes. Maryland is also well known for its variety of oyster dishes. But in Baltimore, seafood is king. All seafood. One of the less expensive meals any Baltimorian can grab on the go is a quick fish sandwich. But despite the fact that fish sandwiches are not as messy or complicated as most seafood dishes, they can be absolutely mouth-wateringly delicious if prepared correctly. Here are a few locations which have gotten their fish sandwiches right. Give them a try!

Nick’s Fish House

2600 Insulator Drive

Baltimore, MD 21230

(410) 347-4123

www.nicksfishhouse.com 2600 Insulator DriveBaltimore, MD 21230(410) 347-4123 Nick’s Fish House is a popular seafood restaurant in the Port Covington area of Baltimore, with year round crabs and a beautiful dining deck which overlooks the lapping waves on the waterfront. Nick’s is known for its crab cakes and craft beer, so it’s not terribly surprising that an oft overlooked item on its menu is the Fresh Fish Angler Sandwich. Served with coleslaw and house-made Old Bay chips, this delectable item includes a beer-battered cod nestled within a potato kaiser roll along with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce. But the flavor doesn’t stop there. Nick’s also offers a fresh “Catch of the Day” sandwich. Just choose your fish from the menu and Nick’s will blacken, grill or broil it and serve it up in the same manner as the Angler Sandwich.

Neopol Savory Smokery

529 E. Belvedere Ave.

Baltimore, MD 21212

(410) 433-7700

www.neopolsmokery.com 529 E. Belvedere Ave.Baltimore, MD 21212(410) 433-7700 Walk into Neopol Savory Smokery and try not to get bowled over by the vast selection of items to sate your pallet. Using fresh, locally sourced items, Neopol offers a full market of goods, and smokes a wide range of meats and fish for your pleasure. It offers turnovers, cheese pies, pot pies, salads and spreads. But one of its most popular menu items is the Salmon BLT. Stuffed between the home-made flaxseed bread, this sandwich contains freshly smoked salmon along with free range bacon, field greens and tomato; all complimented by a tangy honey dijon dressing.

Mama’s On The Half Shell

2901 Odonnell St.

Baltimore, MD 21224

(410) 276-3160

www.mamasmd.com/MamasSite 2901 Odonnell St.Baltimore, MD 21224(410) 276-3160 A native endeavor, Mama’s has fulfilled the Baltimore dream. By offering “real” seafood – including all the Baltimore classics, a raw bar and food made lovingly by hand – Mama’s sets itself apart from more commercial restaurant endeavors. Like most truly “Baltimorean” eateries, Mama’s prides itself on crab and oyster dishes – but the modest little Tilapia Sandwich near the center of the menu is well worth the visit on its own. Made of a crispy tilapia and a spicy tartar that really brings out the flavor, its a fish sandwich worthy of the name. Equally worth your visit is the Salmon BLT. The salmon is grilled or blackened (your choice) and served up with bacon, lettuce, tomato and a roasted garlic aioli. Related: Best Fish Tacos In Baltimore

Sal’s Seafood

1641 Aliceanna St.

Baltimore, MD 21231

(410) 675-1466

www.facebook.com/pages/Sals-Seafood-Inc 1641 Aliceanna St.Baltimore, MD 21231(410) 675-1466 Sal’s is a seafood market. While there a simple dining area located in the market, it works equally well as a grab’n’go dining experience. If you do eat in, expect low frills, like fold-able tables and plastic utensils. Just what you ought to expect from a place which is a seafood market rather than a seafood restaurant. But the extremely fresh food, high flavor and low prices are worth the visit. As one might expect from a market, there’s a great deal more variety here than there is on most restaurant menus. Case and point: its fish sandwiches. You can select from a wide variety of fish sandwiches at Sal’s. These include such favorites as Tuna and Lake Trout, or more unusual choices such as Orange Roughy. If you really want selection in quality fish sandwiches, Sal’s is the place to go.