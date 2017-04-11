Capitals’ Tom Wilson Talks NHL Playoffs And Rule Changes

Right Winger of the Washington Capitals Tom Wilson joined Vinny and Haynie to talk about the upcoming playoffs, how the season went for the team and potential rule changes in the NHL.

Last year didn’t turn out as the Capitals ad hoped. The team made the playoffs for the eighth time in nine seasons and failed to get past the second round, but Wilson said every game is different and the team is more focused than ever this season.

Wilson said, “You always look to learn from your past…but we also wanted to look at this year as a new year. We’ve got a different team, there’s new personnel. We’ve done our job this year to have the best possible position and to have the best possible outcome in the playoffs. We know what that feeling was like getting sent home early…and we’ll use that as fuel for this year. We’re going to take it game by game…and just win every game we show up for.”

While fighting in the NHL has decreased in recent years, according to HockeyFights.com, the NHL is looking into protecting the players from brain trauma. When asked if Wilson thinks the NHL should do away with the fights he said, “no, I don’t think that would work. It’s there for a reason. [The fighting] is a big part of the game. It wouldn’t be good for the policing of the game. The fighting allows guys to defend themselves.”

Want to hear more? Tune in to the full interview below: