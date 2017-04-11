Father Arrested In Death Of 3-Week-Old Daughter

April 11, 2017 1:38 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with the death of his 3-week-old daughter.

Nestor Hernandez faces a charge of child abuse resulting in death and other related offenses for the death of Kendra Hernandez.

The investigation began on April 8, when Prince George’s County Fire/EMS were called to the 6800 block of Patterson St., about an unresponsive baby.

Kendra Hernandez was taken to a hospital, where she died the next day.

An autopsy showed her cause of death was blunt force trauma, and manner of death was homicide.

Nestor Hernandez had sole custody of Kendra when she sustained the injuries that led to her death.

