Live Scorpion Found In Maryland Couple’s Bagged Spinach

April 11, 2017 8:32 AM

CHEVY CHASE, MD (WJZ) – A Montgomery County couple were in for a surprise as they prepared to make a salad.

According to WJLA, Shanmukha Pranay Rajeev Jerripothula found a live scorpion when he opened a bag of pre-packaged spinach that he had purchased from a Giant food store on Friday.

Jerripothula called Giant and attempted to get the store to stop selling the product, which he said they refused. Giant issued a statement to WJLA that they are following up with their supplier are are working to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

RELATED: 2 People Find Dead Bat In Salad They Were Eating

This comes in the same week that two people in Miami found a dead bat packaged inside a Fresh Express bagged salad. Fresh Express recalled their Organic Marketside Spring Mix until the issue was resolved.

 

