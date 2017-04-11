Live Scorpion Found In Maryland Couple’s Bagged Spinach

CHEVY CHASE, MD (WJZ) – A Montgomery County couple were in for a surprise as they prepared to make a salad.
According to WJLA, Shanmukha Pranay Rajeev Jerripothula found a live scorpion when he opened a bag of pre-packaged spinach that he had purchased from a Giant food store on Friday.
Jerripothula called Giant and attempted to get the store to stop selling the product, which he said they refused. Giant issued a statement to WJLA that they are following up with their supplier are are working to make sure this doesn’t happen again.
This comes in the same week that two people in Miami found a dead bat packaged inside a Fresh Express bagged salad. Fresh Express recalled their Organic Marketside Spring Mix until the issue was resolved.
