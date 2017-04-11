Man Gets 40 Year Sentence For Violating Multiple Robbery Probations

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland man has been sentenced to 40 years behind bars after he was found to have violated his probation on three separate armed robbery charges.
Bryan McGehrin was sentenced Monday, after being found guilty of two counts of felony theft, one count of motor vehicle theft, and one count of conspiracy to commit motor vehicle theft.
He was found guilty of stealing a van and $6,000 worth of power tools.
These charges came while McGehrin was on probation for three counts of armed robbery, which triggered the 40 years sentence for violating his probations.
