Police Arrest 2 Accused Of Stealing From Disabled Car On Side Of Road

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police say a trooper arrested two men from Baltimore City on Monday, following a traffic stop on I-95 on Monday evening.

Maryland State Police say just before 11 p.m. yesterday evening, a Maryland State Police trooper went to assist 18-year-old Jose Reyes Benegas, and 20-year-old Christhyan Ramirez David, who were stopped on the side of the road for what appeared to be a disabled vehicle.

Police say Trooper First Class Aaron Williams observed the two men with what appeared to be a disabled vehicle and stopped to assist. As Tfc. Williams exited his vehicle, he further observed there were actually two vehicles, a black Toyota Matrix and a Honda Civic with broken glass damage.

Through his investigation, Tfc. Williams found that Reyes Benegas and Ramirez David had caused damage to the Honda Civic and had removed property from the car.

They also say that the trooper found several car parts and other items inside the suspects’ vehicle.

Investigators say both suspects were arrested for malicious destruction of property and theft. Both were taken to be seen by a Prince George’s County District Court Commissioner and awaiting disposition.

The Maryland State Police would like to remind motorists to remove their vehicle from the highways as soon as possible should they become disabled to reduce traffic collisions and criminal activity.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to come forward and can contact Maryland State Police College Park Barrack at (301) 345-3101.

