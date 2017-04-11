MLB, Orioles Unveil Special Event Uniforms For 2017 Season

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Major League Baseball unveiled the full lineup of special event uniforms that will be worn during spring and summer holiday weekends as well as special MLB events during the 2017 Championship Season.

For the first time, MLB Clubs will spend the entirety of each holiday weekend – Mother’s Day, Memorial Day, Father’s Day and Independence Day – in newly designed uniforms.

MLB worked closely with its Authentic Collection partners Majestic, New Era and Stance to create cohesive looks for each event. This is the first year players have the option to wear uniquely designed athletic socks for the special event holiday games. MLB also worked in concert with Rawlings, the Official Baseball of MLB, to create new stitching color patterns on special event balls.

MLB will again donate its licensed uniform royalties that are connected to charitable initiatives. Proceeds will be donated to Susan G. Komen (Mother’s Day), Prostate Cancer Foundation (Father’s Day), Stand Up To Cancer (Mother’s Day and Father’s Day), and MLB Charities (Memorial Day and Independence Day) – used to support programs for military veterans and their families.

MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND: SATURDAY, MAY 13 – SUNDAY, MAY 14

After their debut last season, Mother’s Day uniforms will again incorporate pink into Clubs’ regular logos, with all caps highlighted by a graphite crown and pink visor.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: SATURDAY, MAY 27 – MONDAY, MAY 29

New Era has created a special cap for teams to wear during Memorial Day games for the ninth consecutive year, while Majestic has designed a special matching jersey for the fifth straight year. MLB’s annual league-wide observance of Memorial Day will honor those who lost their lives while serving their country. MLB again plans to participate in the National Moment of Remembrance through which ballparks on Memorial Day will conduct moments of silence and special pregame ceremonies.

FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND: SATURDAY, JUNE 17 – SUNDAY, JUNE 18

Similar to the Mother’s Day theme, for the second consecutive year Father’s Day uniforms will feature light blue incorporated in the Clubs’ logos. These caps will have a blue shadow tech heather crown and graphite visor. Also like Mother’s Day, each Club may choose from two different pairs of light blue-infused socks. Players have worn blue ribbons and sported blue wristbands throughout the years on Father’s Day since MLB first partnered with the Prostate Cancer Foundation in 1996.

INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND: SATURDAY, JULY 1 – TUESDAY, JULY 4

For the 10th summer in a row, U.S.-based MLB clubs will sport stars and stripes-decorated caps with red, white and blue LiquidChrome official team logos to celebrate Independence Day. For the third straight year, Clubs will also wear a matching jersey and for the first time, player socks can match the rest of the uniform with a stars & stripes pattern.