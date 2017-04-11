Motorcyclist Killed in Crash with SUV in Chevy Chase

CHEVY CHASE, Md. (AP) — Montgomery County Police say a motorcyclist was killed when his vehicle collided with an SUV in Chevy Chase.
The department said in a news release that the crash occurred about 8 a.m. Tuesday on Connecticut Avenue. Officers say a motorcycle driven by 24-year-old Dean Rusciolelli of Arlington, Virginia, crashed into an SUV at an intersection.
Police say Rusciolelli was taken to a hospital, where he died. The driver of the SUV, 50-year-old Consuelo Garcia-Trujillo of Hyattsville, was not hurt.
The crash is under investigation.
