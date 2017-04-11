NTSB Releases Recommendations Following Deadly MTA Bus, School Bus Collision

April 11, 2017 2:20 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Transportation Safety Board has released their safety recommendation report following the deadly bus collision between a school bus and an MTA bus.

The wreck happened back on November 1, 2016, when a school bus was traveling eastbound near the 3800 block of Frederick Ave. The school bus hit a Mustang, then struck a pillar at Loudon Park Cemetery. Finally, it hit the oncoming No. 10 MTA bus from Dundalk to Catonsville.

RELATED: 6 Dead, 10 Hospitalized After MTA Bus, School Bus Collide In SW Baltimore

During their investigation, the NTSB found “deficiencies with the oversight of school bus driver operations and qualifications by the city of Baltimore and by the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE).”

Baltimore City Public Schools reportedly failed to review reports of previous crashes involving its school bus drivers, and there were “inconsistencies” in state regulations on what would disqualify school bus drivers.

In the report released Tuesday, the NTSB recommends BCPS request an independent party do a performance audit of its transportation department. This should include a review of crash reports and what conditions there are to disqualify school bus drivers.

The NTSB also recommends the Maryland State Department of Education clarify its conditions for disqualifying school bus drivers.

