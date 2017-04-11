Officials: Inmate Stabs Correctional Officer At Prison

April 11, 2017 12:54 PM

CRESAPTOWN, Md. (AP) — Authorities say an inmate stabbed a correctional officer at a maximum-security prison in western Maryland.

The Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services said in a statement that the officer stabbed Monday at North Branch Correctional Institution in Cresaptown is in stable condition.

Officials say 50-year-old officer James Vinci, who has been with the department 17 years, was stabbed in the upper body and neck and flown to a Baltimore hospital. They say an inmate was apprehended and a weapon was recovered.

Department spokesman Gerard Shields said Tuesday that the inmate has not been charged. He says investigators are interviewing witnesses and reviewing videotape of the assault.

