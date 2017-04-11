Police Search for Missing 15-Month-Old Girl; Last Seen With Father

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Montgomery County police are searching for a missing 15-month-old girl from Silver Spring, who was last seen with her father in Southeast, D.C. on Saturday.

Janel Aaliyah Mercado of Aston Manor Drive was last seen at her father’s home in the 5300 block of B Street.

Police and family are concerned because they haven’t been able to reach the father, Terrance Faison, 26, since Saturday.

Janel is described as an African American female, weighing about 20 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Terrance Faison is described by police as an African American male, 6-feet 3-inched tall and weighing 258 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police and family are concerned for Janel’s welfare.

Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of Janel Aaliyah Mercado or Terrance Faison is asked to call 911.

