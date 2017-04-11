Police Seek Help Finding Missing 12-Year-Old

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 12-year-old.
Marissa Crouch was last seen Monday, in the 2900 block of Calvert Street.
Police say she was last seen wearing a pink jacket, dark acid wash jeans, and tan Timberland boots.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911
