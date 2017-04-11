Questions Remain How a Woman Was Injured in Police Custody

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– What happened to a woman in Baltimore City Police custody that caused her to go unconscious in her cell a short time after her arrest on Sunday?

She was allowed to return home before being taken to the southwestern district and placed alone in a cell.

“That opens up a whole bunch of questions, more specifically what was she doing inside her residence? Was she allowed to take anything from the residence? It seems very unusual that police officers would allow her to go back to her residence,” said criminologist, Dr. Jeffrey Ian Ross of the University of Baltimore.

The commissioner insisted Monday there’s no evidence of use of force by the police and says the woman never asked for medical help. He still suspended one lieutenant and placed two officers on administrative duty while the investigation is underway.

“I want to be as a police commissioner of Baltimore, upfront, open and transparent about what transpired,” said Baltimore Police commissioner Kevin Davis.

Major changes were put in effect for those being transported in police custody following Freddie Gray’s death two years ago, and those reforms will help investigators find out what happened. Including body camera video and transport van video which have not yet been released.

“It’s a way that the BPD can demonstrate to the public that they were following procedures at least in terms of the arrest and transportation in general. But this return to her residence does seem very unusual,” Ross said.

Police are not saying when or if they’ll release any video in the investigation.

Police initially took the woman into custody on an outstanding warrant in Calvert County.

