Ravens Officially Welcome Webb Back To Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have officially re-signed DB Lardarius Webb to a three-year deal.

The Ravens terminated Webb’s original contract last month, but , general manager and executive vice president Ozzie Newsome noted at that time that the eight-year NFL veteran could very well return to Baltimore.

Webb appeared in 111 games, produced 436 tackles, has 13 interceptions and 89 passes defensed, including a career-high 22 in 2013, tying for the NFL’s most that season. Additionally, Webb has compiled a 25.9-yard kickoff return average and 9.5-yard punt return average.

He is the only player in Ravens history to return a punt, kickoff and interception for a touchdown.

Last season, when he officially made the move from cornerback to safety, Webb started all 16 games, tallying 73 tackles, one interception, five pass breakups and one sack. He helped the Ravens’ defense rank No. 1 in the NFL with 18 interceptions.

Originally selected by Baltimore in the 2009 NFL Draft, Webb has been one of the Ravens’ more versatile players throughout his career, seeing time at cornerback, safety, punt returner and kickoff returner.

During his eight years in Baltimore, Webb has also played a consistent role in the community. In addition to serving as a spokesman for the United Way, he conducts several annual events, including holiday meal distributions and gift giveaways, plus a celebrity charity softball game. Many of his outreach efforts support the Lardarius Webb Foundation, which focuses on providing aid to underprivileged children and their families in Baltimore and his hometown of Opelika, Ala.