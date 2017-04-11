Rich Dubroff Of Press Box Online Previews The Orioles First Road Trip Of The Season

Rich Dubroff covers the Orioles and writes a column/blog for Press Box Online.

Rich joined Ed and Rob to talk about the O’s heading out on the road for the first time this season.

Rich started by talking about all the off days the O’s have had so far and if that has effected the team saying “after today they’re going to get into a more normal schedule, between now and April 15th I believe it is they only have like 2 days off so they’ll get into a more normal schedule.” When asked about Dylan Bundy and what to expect from him Rich said “I thought Bundy was absolutely phenomenal his last time out…if they can get something like that or close to that they’ll be happy that was the only really good start they’ve had so far this year.”

Rich also talked about the early season struggles of Darren O’Day, and whether or not Chris Tillman is making progress towards a return for the birds.