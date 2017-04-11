Sean Spicer’s Comments On Use Of Chemical Weapons During WWII Raises Eyebrows

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — CBS News reports White House press secretary Sean Spicer made comments during a press conference Tuesday, comparing the use of chemical weapons Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad and Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler, saying Hitler “didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons” during World War II.

“You had — someone as despicable as Hitler who didn’t even sink to the — to using chemical weapons,” Spicer told reporters at the White House briefing Tuesday. “So you have to, if you’re Russia, ask yourself, ‘Is this a country that you and a regime you want to align yourself with?’”

CBS News reports Spicer’s remarks were meant to emphasize why the use of chemical weapons by Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad necessitated an American military response.

Chemical weapons were not a prominent on the battlefield during WWII, however, Spicer’s comments were met with criticism, as they have been perceived to minimize the use of poisonous gas used during Holocaust. Six million Jewish people were killed in concentration camps, many of whom died in gas chambers.

When a reporter asked Spicer to clarify, he said that he meant that Hitler had never used chemical weapons in the way Assad had, while acknowledging they were used by the Nazis during the Holocaust.

“I think when you come to sarin gas, he was not using the gas on his own people the same way that Assad is doing,” Spicer said. Of Hitler, Spicer said, “He brought them into the Holocaust centers, I understand that.” then added: “But in the way that Assad used them, where he went into towns, dropped them down to innocent — in the middle of towns….I appreciate the clarification…that was not the intent.”

Spicer then added: “But in the way that Assad used them, where he went into towns, dropped them down to innocent — in the middle of towns….I appreciate the clarification…that was not the intent.”

After the briefing, CBS News reports the White House issued another statement: “In no way was I trying to lessen the horrendous nature of the Holocaust,” Spicer wrote. “I was trying to draw a distinction of the tactic of using airplanes to drop chemical weapons on population centers. Any attack on innocent people is reprehensible and inexcusable.”

