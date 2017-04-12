25th Anniversary Flashback Moments: Chris Davis

In honor of the 25th anniversary of Oriole Park at Camden Yards, we will be showcasing one special moment each week this season.
Here’s another flashback moment from the players that know the Yard the best.
Davis said, “I can’t believe it’s been 25 years already. I remember when Camden yards just opened…I remember how big of a deal it was and it’s kind of crazy to see where life has taken me.”
Chris Davis recently hit his 200th home run as an Oriole and currently ranks eighth on the team’s all-time list.