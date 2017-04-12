Wayback Wednesday: B.J. Surhoff Remembers His Time As An Oriole

April 12, 2017 8:53 AM
Filed Under: AL East, B.J. Surhoff, Baltimore Orioles, mlb, oriole park at camden yards

Former Oriole player B.J. Surhoff joined Ed and Rob for Wayback Wednesday. Surhoff shared memories about his time with the Orioles and in Baltimore as well as his thoughts on Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

B.J. Surhoff shared his thoughts on Oriole Park at Camden Yards’ 25th anniversary. “I can’t explain it. The location, the architecture, the field of the ballpark, everything about it to me has just hit. Everything came together for the ballpark.”

When asked about how well he hit as an Oriole at Camden Yards, he said, “you know what was really kind of interesting was that when I came to Camden Yards I had one of the worst visiting batting averages. I think I was under 200.”

B.J. also talked about his love for Camden Yards, and the day he was traded away from the Orioles and the emotions of that move.

