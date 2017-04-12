Black Caucus Calls For Special Session On Medical Marijuana

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – A request to return to session is being made by the head of the Legislative Black Caucus.
According to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun, Baltimore Democratic Delegate Cheryl Glenn wants Governor Larry Hogan to recall the General Assembly for a one-day special session to pass a law expanding the medical marijuana industry.
The legislation which would have granted lucrative medical cannabis grower licenses to companies owned by minorities failed in session Monday night after failing to pass ahead of the midnight deadline.The caucus had sought to issue another five licenses and reinvent the commission that had awarded the initial ones.
The Sun says Glenn plans to hold a morning press conference on Wednesday to make her case for the special session.
A spokesperson for Governor Hogan declined to comment on the request.
