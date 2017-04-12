BPD Commissioner On Hospitalized Suspect: ‘We Know Her Hair Was Braided… What Else Happened?’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — What happened to a 52-year-old woman in Baltimore City Police custody that caused her to go unconscious in her cell a short time after her arrest on Sunday?

The answer to that question is still being sought by the police department’s Special Investigations Response Team.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis updated the media on the investigation at a press conference Wednesday morning.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, was taken into custody because she had a warrant out for her arrest in southern Maryland, Davis said.

The commissioner insisted Monday there’s no evidence of use of force by the police and says the woman never asked for medical help. He still suspended one lieutenant and placed two officers on administrative duty while the investigation is underway.

“We are charged as police officers with maintaining strict care in custody of all persons under arrest, and that involves limiting their movement, that involves getting them safely transported to either central booking or a police station as soon as possible, so I have questions about some things that our investigation will answer.”

Davis urged people to look beyond the fact that officers allowed the woman to return to her home and have a family member braid her hair while they waited for a prisoner transport wagon for between 20 and 30 minutes.

“OK, we know her hair was braided,” he said. “Let’s get over that for a second. What else happened while she was inside of the home? Was something introduced to her that is not captured on the body-worn camera footage? And that’s why we have an investigation.”

Davis said the hair braiding “is not normal, but you know, one of the reasons why we investigate things are to figure out why decisions were made, to get answers to unanswered questions or concerns, and then to make a judgement with how to improve either from a training perspective or from a disciplinary perspective.”

Davis also said he’s not sure if there is going to be video available from inside the police station where the woman fell unconscious, though there is body-worn camera and transport van footage.

“She has a medical history and her medical history certainly may eventually serve to explain some of the reasons why she’s hospitalized,” Davis explained, though HIPAA prevents them from releasing further details about her condition.

Toxicology reports have been completed at the hospital where the woman is being treated, and will soon be made available to police.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook