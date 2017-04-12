Condom-Clogged Pipe Leads Police To Prostitution Ring At Massage Parlor

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say they discovered a prostitution ring at a Texas massage parlor after receiving a tip about the business after hundreds of condoms clogged a waste pipe.

According to CBS affiliate KEYE, the discovery came after weeks of investigating Jade Massage Therapy in Austin, TX.

Police got a tip from a property management company back in February that a prostitution ring was being run inside the massage parlor.

The management became aware of this after finding that hundreds of condoms had clogged a waste disposal unit.

The owners were identified as a woman named Juan Wang and her husband, Joseph Emery. They face charges of engaging in organized criminal activity and money laundering.

Documents show that authorities found ads on Backpage for Jade Massage, and after questioning a customer, he said paid extra for his massage to end in a sexual act.

