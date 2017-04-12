FBI Seeks Help Identifying Woman

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The FBI is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who may have information about an ongoing investigation.
The Baltimore FBI field office was unable to give further details on this case, but say the woman is not a suspect, but she may have information pertinent to their case.
Authorities believe she may be in the Baltimore/D.C. metro area.
Anyone with any information on this woman is asked to contact the Baltimore FBI at (410) 265-8080.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook