FBI Seeks Help Identifying Woman

April 12, 2017 12:15 PM
Filed Under: FBI Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The FBI is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who may have information about an ongoing investigation.

The Baltimore FBI field office was unable to give further details on this case, but say the woman is not a suspect, but she may have information pertinent to their case.

Authorities believe she may be in the Baltimore/D.C. metro area.

Anyone with any information on this woman is asked to contact the Baltimore FBI at (410) 265-8080.

