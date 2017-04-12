First Responders Request More Safety Gear During Spike in Crime

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– According to a group representing Baltimore EMS workers, there have been at least 13 attacks and assaults in the past two years.
In one recent incident, security footage from outside a Baltimore hospital shows two female medics being attacked by a naked man as they attempted to reload their ambulance.
Because medical first responders arrive at crime scenes, sometimes even before police, city first responders are asking for basic safety gear and safety training for personnel.
Baltimore is home to one of the country’s busiest EMS divisions responding to more than 150,000 calls a year.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook