Man Accused Of Starting Fire Charged With Arson, Attempted Murder

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities have made an arrest in connection with an arson case at a Prince George’s County home in Upper Marlboro last week.
28-year-old Aaron Christopher Davis faces numerous charges, including first-degree arson and attempted first-degree murder.
The fire happened on April 3, at a home in the 11500 block of Dunloring Dr. Responding firefighters found flames showing from all three stories of the home.
The blaze also damaged to other townhouses before crews got it under control. Two firefighters were injured while working to put out the flames.
Investigators determined the fire was set by someone, and identified Davis as a suspect.
The fire caused an estimated $320,000 in damage to the three homes, and displaced eight adults and a child.
