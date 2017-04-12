Md. State Police Arrest 3 Serial Shoplifters

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Maryland State Police have arrested three suspects connected to serial shoplifting at a Carroll County store.
Police say John Klingler, 26, of Frederick, Heath Carrier, 23, of Fairfield, PA, and Lawrence Acton, 24, of Pricedale, PA, were charge for several shoplifting incidents.
A little before 10 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the store located in the 200 block of Ridgeville Boulevard in Mt. Airy, where the three suspects fled the store in a tan Ford Escort.
Troopers located the vehicle within seconds and arrested all three.
