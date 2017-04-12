Md. State Police Arrest 3 Serial Shoplifters

April 12, 2017 8:38 PM
Filed Under: Carroll County, Maryland State Police, Serial shoplifter

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Maryland State Police have arrested three suspects connected to serial shoplifting at a Carroll County store.

Police say John Klingler, 26, of Frederick, Heath Carrier, 23, of Fairfield, PA, and Lawrence Acton, 24, of Pricedale, PA, were charge for several shoplifting incidents.

A little before 10 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the store located in the 200 block of Ridgeville Boulevard in Mt. Airy, where the three suspects fled the store in a tan Ford Escort.

Troopers located the vehicle within seconds and arrested all three.

Further investigating revealed the three suspects were involved in two other shoplifting incidents earlier this year.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia