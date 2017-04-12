Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting In Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place early Wednesday morning.
Police say a Baltimore County officer responded to a call of a suspect breaking into cars on Hillendale Road and Northview Road in Parkville, just before 4:30 Wednesday. When the officer arrived, he saw a man trying to hide and who had turned his back to the officer.
As the officer approached, the man turned around to face the officer and reportedly reached for a gun inside the waistband of his pants. According to police, the suspect then ignored orders from the officer to stop and continued to pull the gun out.
The officer fired multiple shots and hit the suspect in the lower body. The 27-year old suspect was taken to Shock Trauma for treatment. There is no word on his condition at this time.
The suspect and police officer have not yet been identified. The Baltimore County Police Department are now investigating the case.
