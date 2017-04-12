Professional Wrestler Kane Making Bid For Mayor In Tennessee

April 12, 2017 8:41 AM
Filed Under: Kane, WWE

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The professional wrestler known as Kane is making a bid to become mayor of Knox County in Tennessee.

The towering WWE villain, whose real name is Glenn Jacobs, had previously filed papers to be able to raise money for a bid to succeed term-limited Mayor Tim Burchett. The Knoxville News Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2o49k73 ) Jacobs formally kicked off his campaign Tuesday.

Tea party groups urged Jacobs to challenge U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander in the Republican primary in 2014, but he ended up deciding against a run.

Knox County Commissioner Bob Thomas is also running and Knox County Sheriff Jimmy “J.J.” Jones has filed paperwork naming a treasurer for a possible bid.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia