Arizona Man Accused Of Stealing A Woman’s Purse On 1st Date

PHOENIX (AP) — Police say a Phoenix man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a woman’s purse during a first date.
They say 38-year-old David Harlow met the woman on an online dating site and two talked for several weeks before meeting in person at a Phoenix resort.
Police say Harlow allegedly took the victim’s credit card to a casino and tried to withdraw money from several banks.
They say Harlow has been booked into jail on suspicion of felony theft, theft of a credit card and taking the identity of another person.
It was unclear Tuesday if Harlow has a lawyer yet.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)