Arizona Man Accused Of Stealing A Woman’s Purse On 1st Date

April 13, 2017 11:56 AM

PHOENIX (AP) — Police say a Phoenix man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a woman’s purse during a first date.

They say 38-year-old David Harlow met the woman on an online dating site and two talked for several weeks before meeting in person at a Phoenix resort.

Police say Harlow allegedly took the victim’s credit card to a casino and tried to withdraw money from several banks.

They say Harlow has been booked into jail on suspicion of felony theft, theft of a credit card and taking the identity of another person.
It was unclear Tuesday if Harlow has a lawyer yet.

