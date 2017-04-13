BPD Arrest Third Suspect in Attempted Murder From February

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police have arrested a third suspect in what police say was a robbery gone bad.
On Feb. 15, police say a male 20 year old and a male 28 year old, were shot in the rear of he 1800 block of North Smallwood Avenue.
Detectives were able to identify the three suspects and arrested two of the three suspects in February and March. Both were charged assault and handgun violations.
On Wednesday, the third suspect, Ronald Goines, 24, of the 1100 block of Whatcoat Street, was arrested by police in the 4000 block of Frederick Avenue.
Goines was charged with first-degree attempted murder and is being held at Central Booking.
