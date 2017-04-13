Trudeau Unveils Bill To Legalize Recreational Marijuana In Canada

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has introduced proposed legislation that would legalize and regulate recreational marijuana in that country.

The Cannabis Act proposes that legal sales of cannabis would be restricted to people who are 18 and older. Provinces and territories could increase the minimum legal age of sale, purchase and consumption.

Provinces and territories would also authorize and oversee the distribution and sale of the drug, which would be subject to minimum federal conditions.

In those jurisdictions that have not put in place a regulated retail framework, individuals would be able to purchase cannabis online from a federally licensed producer with secure home delivery through the mail.

A government news release also outlines how the bill is designed to keep marijuana out of the hands of children, and keep organized crime groups from profiting off its sale.

“The current approach to cannabis does not work. It has allowed criminals and organized crime to profit, while failing to keep cannabis out of the hands of Canadian youth. In many cases, it is easier for our kids to buy cannabis than cigarettes.”

Under the bill, “possession of small amounts of cannabis would no longer be a criminal offence and would prevent profits from going into the pockets of criminal organizations and street gangs,” it says.

“The Bill would also, for the first time, make it a specific criminal offence to sell cannabis to a minor and create significant penalties for those who engage young Canadians in cannabis-related offences.”

Under the legislation, new offenses would be added to the Criminal Code to enforce a zero tolerance approach for those driving under the influence of cannabis and other drugs and new tools would be authorized for police to better detect drivers who have drugs in their body.

