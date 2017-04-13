Wawa Offers Free Coffee All Day Long For #WawaDay

April 13, 2017 10:00 AM
Filed Under: Wawa

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Wawa convenience stores are offering free coffee all day long today (Thursday, April 13) as the chain celebrates its 53rd birthday.

You can find the Wawa store closest to you by CLICKING HERE.

The first Wawa store opened in 1964 in Pennsylvania. It has since expanded into New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Florida.

And here’s a fun fact for you: “Wawa” is a native American word for the Canada goose that was found in the Delaware Valley, thus the use of the Canada goose on Wawa’s logo.

