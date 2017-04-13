Orioles Radio Recap: O’s Even Series In Boston

April 13, 2017 12:02 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Orioles, boston red sox, Buck Showalter, Trey Mancini

The Orioles were in Boston tonight wrapping up a quick 2 game set against the Red Sox in Fenway Park. The O’s looked to get back on the right foot after falling to the Sox in a frustrating game Tuesday night. The Birds power bats were on display early in the game with 5 Home Runs in the first 3 innings. Ubaldo Jimenez took the mound for the Birds as Boston countered with Steven Wright. On tonight’s Manager’s Report Buck Showalter discussed the lackluster Orioles defense Tuesday night and how the offense will adjust Wednesday night.

Jim Hunter interviewed Orioles rookie Trey Mancini and they discussed his transistion to the outfield from first base and how he’s handled the green monster. As always we get the highlight package from Joe and the skipper will wrap things up with his postgame comments.

