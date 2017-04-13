Orioles To Celebrate 70th Anniversary Of Jackie Robinson Day

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In recognition of the 70th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier in Major League Baseball, the Orioles will honor Robinson’s legacy during Saturday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays at 1:07 p.m. ET.
All Orioles uniformed personnel will wear No. 42, Robinson’s retired number, joining all other Major League teams in honoring Robinson’s historic achievement.
Each player’s game-worn No. 42 jersey will be authenticated, autographed, and auctioned at www.orioles.com/auctions to benefit the Baltimore Orioles Charitable Foundation and the Jackie Robinson Foundation.
The auction will begin Saturday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. and will conclude on Saturday, April 22, at 10:00 p.m. In addition, MLB.com will be auctioning off an Orioles team autographed No. 42 jersey at www.mlb.com/42jersey to benefit the Jackie Robinson Foundation.
Since 2009, the Orioles have raised more than $82,000 for the Jackie Robinson Foundation through the online jersey auction.