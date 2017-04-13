Ravens Make A Surprising Request For London Game

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Despite the time change and jet lag that could impact the players, the Baltimore Ravens have opted to forego the bye week following their London game.

Ravens president Dick Cass recently told ESPN.com that his team has asked the NFL not to schedule a bye week for Baltimore following the team’s Week 3 game against the Jaguars. The Ravens are hoping to get their bye later in the season.

The Ravens aren’t the only team to request to miss out on the post-London bye. The Dolphins have also told the league they don’t want a bye week after their trip to London in Week 4.

Last season, the Colts were the first team to request to skip out on the post-London bye week. The ‘no-bye’ plan worked out well for the team as they beat the Bears in Week 5 following their Week 4 game in London.

The Ravens and Dolphins should find out soon if the league listened to their requests.

The NFL schedule is expected to be release at some point between April 17 and April 21.

