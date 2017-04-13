Twin Brothers Who Work With Kids At Churches Arrested For Child Porn

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested twin brothers, who they say work with young children at two churches, on child porn charges.

Matthew Curtis and Tyler Curtis, both 20, have been charged with four counts each of distribution and possession of child pornography. Matthew Curtis also faces four additional counts of possession of child pornography.

During the investigation by Maryland State Police, it was discovered that the Curtis brothers work with young children at Lamb of God School, located in Halethorpe, and at Crossroads Church of the Nazarene, located in Ellicott City.

Police say there is no evidence at this time that any crimes have been committed involving the children at the two churches.

The investigation into these two began in March, after MSP investigators with the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force got a tip.

Authorities report finding multiple electronic devices with photos and videos of child pornography on them during a search of the suspects’ home in Hampstead.

Those devices are being submitted for further analysis.

Anyone who may have additional information on these suspects is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at (410) 953-8200.

