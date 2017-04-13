U.S. Drops ‘Mother Of All Bombs’ On ISIS Complex In Afghanistan

BALTIMORE (CBS News/WJZ) — A Pentagon spokesman tells CBS News’ David Martin that the U.S. has dropped a bomb containing 11 tons of explosives on an ISIS cave complex in Afghanistan’s Nangahar province.
The GBU-43 bomb is known as the “mother of all bombs.”
It is the largest non-nuclear bomb in the U.S. arsenal and has never before been used in combat, CBS reports.
The Afghanistan strike had been in the works for a number of months. The weapon was brought into Afghanistan specifically for this mission, Martin reports.
General John Nicholson, the commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan, was required to get permission to use the weapon.
