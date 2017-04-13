Weather Blog: Nice Afternoon

April 13, 2017 10:30 PM By Bob Turk
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A nice afternoon with highs in the upper 60’s with a decent amount of sun to boot!

Tomorrow will be another nice spring day, with some clouds and then plenty of sun and highs in the mid to upper 60’s, our normal high is 64.

For the weekend, expect a partly sunny Saturday with a slight chance of a shower later on. On Easter Sunday a very warm Southwest air flow will warm us into the mid 80’s!

There is another shower chance later Sunday night. Have a safe weekend.

