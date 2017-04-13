WEATHER BLOG: Nice Spring Weather On The Way

Some really nice spring weather is on the way for the next few days, although it won’t be as warm as the last few. We’re also going to continue to be in a pretty dry weather pattern for much of the next week, with limited opportunities for rain.

The sky is mainly clear early this morning with high pressure to the north, and a northwesterly flow is helping to bring in cooler air. That being said, temperatures will be running near average for the next few days. Highs today will be about 5-10 degrees lower than yesterday, but it will still be a beautiful day thanks to a fair amount of sunshine.

A fast-moving upper-level disturbance will help to bring some clouds later today into tonight. Any lingering clouds will move out by tomorrow morning, leaving us with plenty of sunshine as high pressure sets up shop over the Northeast. That high will move offshore on Saturday and a warm front will move through from the southwest. The warmer air moving in will bring more clouds and may even touch off a brief shower in a few spots, especially to the north and west.