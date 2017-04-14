6 Animal Protection Bills Passed In Md., Including One Requiring Vets To Report Animal Cruelty

BALITMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland legislature passed six animal protection bills during the session that ended Monday, according to the Maryland ASPCA.

On the final day of session, H.B. 1463, which requires veterinarians to report animal cruelty in the same way that doctors or teachers are required to report child abuse, was passed.

Also passed this session are bills that lower the number of un-spayed female dogs a person is allowed to have before they must apply for a commercial dog breeder license, establish a fund to reimburse animal shelters for the costs of caring for animals seized in cruelty cases and require pet stores to obtain USDA inspection reports directly from breeders and post them in the store.

“During the 2017 legislative session, Maryland lawmakers passed six humane measures to crack down on puppy mill cruelty, improve oversight of animal shelters, require veterinarians to report suspected animal cruelty, and to allow shelters to recoup the costs of caring for animals seized in cruelty cases,” Chloe Waterman, senior manager of state legislation for the ASPCA, said in a statement.

“The ASPCA is grateful to our bill sponsors for championing these much-needed reforms to reduce animal suffering throughout the state of Maryland, and we urge Governor Hogan to sign these critical bills to send a strong message that animal cruelty will not be tolerated in Maryland.”

There are bill signings scheduled for April 18, May 2 and May 4, but the bills that will be signed will not be announced until right before those dates.

