Authorities: Falling Tree Kills Boy, Injures Brother

April 14, 2017 8:42 AM
LA PLATA, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland say a 2-year-old boy is dead and his 5-year-old brother is seriously injured after a tree their father cut down in their yard fell on them.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a preliminary investigation shows the father of the siblings was cutting down a tree in his backyard Thursday and the tree suddenly turned toward the children, who were watching from about 50 feet away.

Both children were flown to a hospital, where the 2-year-old died. Authorities are investigating.

