Baltimore Police: 16-Year-Old Boy Shot, Killed

April 14, 2017 7:02 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore City Police, Homicide

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Baltimore say a 16-year-old boy has been shot and killed.

Police said in a statement that officers responded Thursday night and found the teen with gunshot wounds.

The teen was taken to Sinai Hospital, where police say he died a short time later.

Police say homicide detectives are investigating and working to identify a suspect and motive.

