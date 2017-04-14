Baltimore Police: 16-Year-Old Boy Shot, Killed

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Baltimore say a 16-year-old boy has been shot and killed.
Police said in a statement that officers responded Thursday night and found the teen with gunshot wounds.
The teen was taken to Sinai Hospital, where police say he died a short time later.
Police say homicide detectives are investigating and working to identify a suspect and motive.
