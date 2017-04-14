Baltimore’s Famed Wockenfuss Candies Co. Prepares For Easter

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Easter countdown is on at one of Maryland’s oldest candy factories.

Just days away from the holiday, it’s a rush to the finish for Wockenfuss Candies store on Harford Road.

Violet Thieman told WJZ she was stocking up for her 20 grandchildren.

“They love it and they appreciate it,” she said.

The magic happens in the factory, where nearly two dozen candy makers have been prepping since December.

“We make over 110,000 chocolate cream eggs,” says owner Paul Wockenfuss. “We make an excess of 30,000 bunnies and chicks and crosses.”

Jean Anderson is in charge of the ever-important chocolate bunnies. There’s a science to getting them just right.

After smoothing out the bubbles, the bunnies are chilled for 20 minutes. Then they’re ready for packaging.

For Anderson, it’s all worth it when she sees children enjoying the treats.

“It’s great,” she says. “I love it. They all smile at me. And it’s kind of like you feel like you’re Santa Claus, but you’re an Easter bunny maker.”

Chocolate-covered and caramel-dipped confections are in high demand at all nine Wockenfuss shops in Maryland.

The owner says, this time of year brings families together.

“I hope it creates a tradition,” Wockenfuss says. “That it’s a memorable experience and they come back again.”

Wockenfuss has been a family owned and operated business in Baltimore since 1915.

