Garceau: 8 Things About The Orioles After 8 Games

For the second straight year the Orioles are off to a good start. Last year, the Orioles won their first 7 games before finishing 89-73 and clinching a Wild Card spot in the playoffs. The 2017 Orioles started 4-0 and sit at 6-2 as they get ready for the Blue Jays tonight in Toronto.

Here are a few first impressions from this tiny slice of the 2017 season. Welington Castillo looks good at and behind the plate and the power will come. How far can Buck go with a rotation that consists of Gausman, Bundy, question mark, question mark and question mark? Get well Chris Tillman.

O’Day and Britton are a little out of sorts but they’ve set the bar a mile high and if healthy should be fine. Trey Mancini can hit major league pitching and has earned his AB’s and if he keeps this up we’ll be seeing Mancini jerseys all over Baltimore.

Here’s 8 after 8…