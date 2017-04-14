Hall of Famer Rod Carew’s Heart Transplant Was From A Former Raven

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Seven-time American League batting champion and first-ballot Hall of Famer Rod Carew suffered a heart attack in 2015 and was in need of a heart transplant.
According to Garrett Downing of the Baltimore Ravens’ official website, the heart transplant that saved his life came courtesy of late Baltimore Ravens tight end Konrad Reuland.
Reuland died back in December at the age of 29 of a brain aneurysm, but his organ donation was the one that saved Carew’s life. Carew received both heart and kidney transplants.
Carew and Reuland’s family eventually connected. Konrad’s mother told Carew, “We lost a wonderful man, so it had to go into a wonderful person. I couldn’t be happier that it went to such a wonderful man.”
Reuland appeared in four regular-season contests for the Ravens in 2015.
You can read the full story on BaltimoreRavens.com.