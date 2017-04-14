Ravens’ Kevin Byrne Remembers Life Of Steelers’ Dan Rooney

Kevin Byrne is the Senior VP Of Public And Community Relations for the Ravens.
Kevin joined Rob and Ken to remember the life of Pittsburgh Steelers owner Dan Rooney who passed yesterday at the age of 84.
Kevin started by sharing his thoughts on Dan Rooney and what he has meant to the NFL saying “we all knew Dan Rooney as one of the best owners in all of sports…if you remember he turned around a franchise that was terrible for a long time, his impact was felt on the team and his impact on the league was tremendous just look at the Rooney rule which now all sports teams follow.”
Kevin also talked about the way the Rooney’s have treated the Ravens organization during their trips to Pittsburgh, and all the different ways he changed the game.