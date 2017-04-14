Man Who Shot, Killed Firefighter Sentenced To 4 Years In Prison

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland man who admitted to shooting two firefighters sent to check on him in his Temple Hills home last year has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, with all but four suspended.

A grand jury did not charge 62-year-old Darrell Lumpkin with manslaughter or murder in the April 2016 shooting, although it left one of the firefighters dead. He told authorities he fired in self-defense, believing intruders were breaking in.

Lumpkin did, however, face weapons charges.

“Mr. Lumpkin was convicted of assault back in 1980,” Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Angela D. Alsobrooks said in July. “Because of that assault conviction, he was disqualified from owning weapons and the grand jury decided to return six counts of weapons charges.”

Lumpkin pleaded guilty in January to one single felony count of weapon possession.

The firefighters were at Lumpkin’s home that night because Lumpkin’s brother had called 911 for a welfare check. Lumpkin has diabetes and experienced seizures.

After knocking on Lumpkin’s door several times with no response, firefighters John Ulmschneider and Kevin Swain, along with Lumpkin’s brother, burst through it.

After entering the home, Lumpkin fired several shots, killing 37-year-old Ulmschneider and injuring his own brother and Swain, who was only 19 at the time.

Ulmschneider was a 13-year veteran with the department. He left behind his wife and two-year-old daughter.

WJZ’s Devin Bartolotta was at the sentencing today, and says Lumpkin reports May 15.

