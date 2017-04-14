No Laughing Matter: 2 Dozen Rescued from Six Flags Roller Coaster

LARGO, Md. (WJZ)– The Joker’s Jinx roller coaster ride at Six Flags America broke down Thursday afternoon and left 24 people stuck on board the ride for hours.

Prince George’s County Fire/EMS spokesman Mark Brady said that the riders became stuck around 5:35 p.m. 80 feet above ground at a 30-degree angle.

Tower 826 brings down 2 more. 16 total down with 4 riders left. Then we need to safely bring down our firefighters. @SixFlagsDC #PGFD. pic.twitter.com/becWd2yJ2k — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) April 14, 2017

50 fire department officials responded to the scene to safely rescue the riders one-by-one.

PGFD Tower 826 brings down another 3. Total of 13 down and 7 to go. All are OK @SixFlagsDC #PGFD pic.twitter.com/t8zeEgjM6T — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) April 14, 2017

The riders ranged from age 6 to 45. They were all down just before 9:30 p.m.

Six Flags released the following statement:

Earlier this evening, Joker’s Jinx did not complete its regular ride cycle causing it to stop at a safe location on the track. The Prince George’s County Fire Department was assisted by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department in getting the riders safely off the ride, and this process was completed at 9:21 p.m. The safety of our guests is our highest priority and the ride will be closed for a thorough inspection before re-opening.

